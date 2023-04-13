Ole Miss Drones

University of Mississippi engineering students William Strojny, left, and Campbell Vaughn work on a drone they built for the Raytheon Unmanned Aircraft Systems University Innovation Showcase. The team is traveling to Texas for the competition, set for Saturday, April 15.

 Thomas Graning I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – A team of students from the University of Mississippi's School of Engineering will compete Saturday, April 15, against peers from across the South in an autonomous drone competition.

