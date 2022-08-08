djr-2021-03-04-news-classrooms-lkp4

In this file photo from February 2021, University of Mississippi students take notes during a class on the Oxford campus. University officials have announced that they have raised a historic $1.2 billion as part of its current fundraising campaign — the largest in the school's history. 

 Logan Kirkland/ Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OXFORD • The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus