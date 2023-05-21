Ole Miss journalism

Organizers at the University of South Carolina's College of Information and Mass Media present Kathleen Wickham (second from right) with the Ronald T. and Gayla F. Farrar Award in Media and Civil Rights History in recognition of her work in civil rights research.

 COURTESY

OXFORD – The University of South Carolina's College of Information and Mass Media has recognized University of Mississippi journalism professor and author Kathleen Wickham with the Ronald T. and Gayla F. Farrar Award in Media and Civil Rights History for her work in civil rights research.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you