SKB_4129-AC.jpg

Greg Griffith, center, EdgeTheory co-founder and CPO, teaches students about narrative intelligence during a recent internship program at Insight Park. EdgeTheory is the primary tech partner for the University of Mississippi’s new National Center for Narrative Intelligence. 

 Kevin Bain I Ole Miss

OXFORD – The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning has approved the creation of a new National Center for Narrative Intelligence at the University of Mississippi, the first of its kind in the country.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you