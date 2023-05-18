Ole Miss military

U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly speaks at the dedication of the George Street Hall home of the Office of Veteran and Military Services in 2021. The University of Mississippi has been named a gold-ranked Military Friendly university, which VMS Assistant Director Andrew Newby said is in part because of the George Street Hall 'one-stop shop' for veterans.

 Thomas Graning I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – For the second year in a row, the University of Mississippi has been named a gold-ranked 2023-24 military friendly institution by the Military Friendly Advisory Council.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you