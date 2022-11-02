TUPELO – Fall enrollment at the University of Mississippi increased this year as statewide college enrollment decreased, according to data released by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Enrollment on Wednesday.
UM was the only university to increase with a total enrollment of 22,967 for fall 2022, up from 21,856 the previous year — a gain of 1,111 students equal to a 5.1% increase.
That enrollment number includes 3,098 students at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Enrollment increased by 5.7% on the main UM campus and 1.4% at UMMC.
The university now has the highest student enrollment in the state, surpassing Mississippi State University for the first time since 2020.
A freshman class of 4,480 in 2022, by far the largest in UM's history, drove the enrollment increase.
"Students and families across Mississippi and around the country are coming to Oxford in record numbers for the academic excellence, vibrant campus experience and life-changing opportunities that we offer," Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in a statement. "This year's freshman class is not only the largest in university history, but also among our most accomplished."
Overall fall enrollment for the state in 2022 is at 75,755 compared to 76,510 students enrolled in fall 2021, which is a decrease of 1%.
According to a release from IHL, "the decrease in Mississippi’s public four-year institutions is slightly less than the decrease in fall enrollment at public four-year universities nationally.
Enrollment at Mississippi's seven other public universities decreased between 1.9% and 9%.
MSU saw the smallest drop, with enrollment decreasing to 22,649 from 23,086 the previous year. That's a loss of 437 students, equivalent to a 1.9% drop in enrollment.
Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State University's enrollment decreased to 1,879 from 2,064 the previous year. That loss of 185 students is equivalent to a 9% drop in enrollment.
