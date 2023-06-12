Ole Miss marijuana

 Kevin Bain I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – The National Institute on Drug Abuse has awarded the University of Mississippi a new five-year contract and $2 million work order for the cultivation of marijuana and related materials for research.

