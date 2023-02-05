CTG_1867-AH.JPG

Sara Platt, left, University of Mississippi assistant professor of special education, and doctoral student Elizabeth Young Sweeney lead research into the use of technology in PK-12 education during the pandemic. The study, funded by a Governor’s Emergency Education Fund grant, found that distance learning, while difficult for some, can help other students thrive.

 Thomas Graning I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – Virtual and hybrid learning is a boon to student prosperity and continues to be a priority for state and local leaders. That is the main takeaway from state-funded research conducted by University of Mississippi education professors who analyzed the impacts of virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsletters