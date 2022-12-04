UM Scholarship

Margaret Khayat (left) has joined the Ole Miss Women's Council for Philanthropy as its newest member, and Suzan Thames (center) is serving as the council's new chair. They are welcomed by Liz Randall, the outgoing chair. The innovative scholarship program has built an endowment of nearly $19 million and offers mentoring, leadership training, cultural activities and resources to study abroad and participate in internships for UM students. 

OXFORD- The Ole Miss Women's Council for Philanthropy, a scholarship program at the University of Mississippi, has welcomed a new chair and a new member to further its mission to nurture student leadership, philanthropy and mentoring.

