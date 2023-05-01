OXFORD – Te'keyra Shelton, a senior from Tupelo, is the inaugural Mark V. Frezzo Human Rights and Social Justice Award winner at the University of Mississippi and recently discussed her research in a campus program.
The scholarship award tributes the life of Mark V. Frezzo, a UM associate professor of sociology and scholar of human rights and "the right to science," who died in May 2020. Friends and family members established the endowment to annually recognize a sociology student who demonstrates a passion for human rights and social justice.
Working with sociology professor James Thomas, Shelton is conducting research for her Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College thesis to understand the similarities and differences between rhetoric and reactions toward integration in the 1960s and critical race theory of today.
"I saw the connection with my research to professor Frezzo's passion for helping people achieve the rights they deserve, and I was so honored to be chosen as a representative of what he wanted to achieve in the world," she said. "Also, being the scholarship's first recipient, I have a responsibility of setting the standard of what a Frezzo Scholar is, so I'm even more honored to be given the responsibility to represent him and be an example to the others who will follow."
Frezzo believed in people's potential to create a better world based on the principles of human rights and scientific literacy. The professor was loved and respected by students and colleagues for his dedication to his field, his mentorship and his institution-building efforts, colleagues recalled.
"I had heard about critical race theory in one of my classes, and I looked into it and thought it was such a great concept to teach within educational systems," Shelton said. "I thought this concept would be something that everyone would agree with, since it encourages equity, diversity and inclusion, but when I heard the backlash from conservatives and saw their protests and movements against it, it showed me that that wasn't the case."
She said the reactions reminded her of the fight against integration.
"I thought it would be interesting to see just how similar these two are," she said.
Shelton recently presented her findings to students and faculty in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology.
As a UM student, Shelton has served on the executive committee for the Black Student Union, Grove Grocery and Blacks in Political Studies. She has been an orientation leader and worked as a tutor at the Ole Miss Writing Center and the FedEx Student-Athlete Academic Support Center. Besides being an Honors College member, she is a Ronald E. McNair Scholar and a Luckyday Scholar.
The scholarship provides an opportunity for students to continue to study Frezzo's passions, said Jeffrey T. Jackson, the department's chair.
"Mark inspired his students to empower themselves with a deeper understanding of their fundamental human rights," Jackson said. "For students in Mississippi, who often are faced with economic and political obstacles to fully realizing their complete rights, his message in the classroom was transformative. That is a legacy we want to continue."
Frezzo served on the Ole Miss faculty for 10 years, achieving the rank of associate professor in 2014.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.