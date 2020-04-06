CULVER CITY, Calif. – Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi from Perryville, Mo., will make her first appearance in the"Jeopardy!" College Championship on Wednesday.
Lorenz will face off against Alistair Gray, a sophomore at the University of California, San Diego from Sunnyvale, Calif., and Kylie Weaver, a senior at Penn State from McLean, Va., for a shot at the semifinals.
The "Jeopardy!" College Championship is a 10-day special event featuring 15 of America’s sharpest students. The winner claims the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions. To learn more about the tournament, visit the College Championship mini-site on Jeopardy.com.