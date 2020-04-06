Ole Miss student on Jeopardy

Londyn Lorenz, a student at the University of Mississippi, poses with host Alex Trebek on the set of the game show "Jeopardy!" Lorenz will appear on the show Wednesday.

 Carol Kaelson

CULVER CITY, Calif. ­– Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi from Perryville, Mo., will make her first appearance in the"Jeopardy!" College Championship on Wednesday.

Lorenz will face off against Alistair Gray, a sophomore at the University of California, San Diego from Sunnyvale, Calif., and Kylie Weaver, a senior at Penn State from McLean, Va., for a shot at the semifinals.

The "Jeopardy!" College Championship is a 10-day special event featuring 15 of America’s sharpest students. The winner claims the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions. To learn more about the tournament, visit the College Championship mini-site on Jeopardy.com.

