OXFORD - A University of Mississippi student and employee have both tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced to students, faculty and staff via emergency alert on Wednesday.
"The University of Mississippi received notification today, June 3, 2020, that a student and an employee both tested positive for COVID-19," the statement reads. "The Mississippi State Department of Health is currently conducting contact tracing and will communicate with those who may have been in close contact with these individuals."
The alert also reminded the community to continue following health guidelines like practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings while in public.
Lafayette County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 150 cases and four deaths.
Thirty-nine of those cases and one death came from outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county.