Three Ole Miss students will appear Tuesday night on NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl,” a quiz show hosted by Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper Manning as one of 12 teams competing for a total of $1 million in scholarships.
The team is made up of Alyssa Langlois, a junior international studies and French major; Nathan Lancaster, a 2021 civil engineering graduate; and Joshua Mannery, a 2021 political science and English graduate.
The entire experience didn’t feel real until the group was walking through the studio and saw Peyton Manning in the hallway, they said.
The opportunity to be on “College Bowl” was exciting for all three Ole Miss contestants, but it was a dream come true for Langlois.
She’s now a third generation game show contestant, following in the footsteps of her mother and maternal grandmother who both appeared on “Wheel of Fortune.”
Mannery said one of his biggest takeaways was getting a behind-the-scenes look at the television industry.
“It was just so cool seeing the stage production and having the costume and wardrobe people come out and adjust your clothing,” Mannery said. “And doing different takes and filming reactions for scenes that didn’t actually make it into the episode.”
Lancaster, a longtime fan of Peyton Manning, was excited to meet the NFL legend. Manning is his favorite athlete of all time and someone he’s always looked up to.
“Growing up, we don’t have any (pro) sports teams to root for in Mississippi so I always grew up a huge Colts fan, and then Broncos when he moved over there,” Lancaster said. “So just seeing him come out and do something that’s completely different than what I’m used to seeing him do, it was really awesome.”
During the game, Lancaster said he was laser focused the entire time, not really thinking outside of the moment.
A total of $1 million in scholarship money is up for grabs, and regardless of outcome, every competitor was awarded prize money to put towards their education.
“We thought about the money, I won’t lie to you,” Mannery said. “But at the same time, I think we were just focused on winning.”
The bragging rights that come with winning were more important to the team than money.
“Our generation is very much caught up in social media and what people are going to say, so our biggest goal was not disappointing our people back home,” Mannery said. “We knew how brutal they could be if you let them down, i.e. our sports teams,” he added with a laugh.
Each team member auditioned separately in fall 2020 and didn’t know who their fellow team members would be until receiving flight information shortly before their trip to Los Angeles, where the show was filmed in late-February.
Since the show was filmed near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students were required to quarantine for a week before their trip to Los Angeles, and they remained in quarantine at a hotel with frequent testing for the virus for a week before filming.
They practiced answering trivia questions on Zoom calls in their hotel rooms each night, identifying which topics each team member was best at.