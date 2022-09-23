James Meredith

The University of Mississippi will honor the courage and persistence of James Meredith at a signature event commemorating the 60th anniversary of his enrollment on Sept. 28 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Meredith is among the speakers at the two-hour event, which will be live-streamed.

 Logan Kirkland I Ole Miss Digital Services

OXFORD • Sixty years after civil rights activist James Meredith integrated the University of Mississippi, students, faculty, staff, alumni and guests will gather in his honor to commemorate the anniversary of that defining moment in the university's history.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus