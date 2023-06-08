SC_0096-AT.jpg

The University of Mississippi is preparing to demolish Kincannon Hall, once the largest residence hall on campus, to make way for three new residence halls. The new residence halls will feature design and technological features to help residence develop a sense of community.

 Srijita Chattopadhyay I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – The University of Mississippi is keeping pace with its record freshman class enrollment by planning three new residence halls to be built on the site occupied by Kincannon Hall.

Newsletters

Recommended for you