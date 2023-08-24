CTG_2010-BN.JPG

Keynote speaker Dave Isay encourages Ole Miss students to dream wildly and to find their passions during the University of Mississippi’s 2023 Fall Convocation. Isay is a radio producer, founder of the oral history project StoryCorps and author of the university’s 2023 Common Reading book, 'Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work.' 

 Thomas Graning I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – Finding a passion is like falling in love – you know it when you see it and, if you're lucky, you'll get to chase it all your life. That was the message noted radio producer Dave Isay gave to more than 5,000 University of Mississippi students on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you