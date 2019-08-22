TUPELO • The numbers don’t lie – Tupelo Public School District has much to celebrate when it comes to Mississippi Academic Assessment Program results.
More than 3,500 district students took the multiple rigorous standardized tests, ranging from English Language Arts standards in third- through eighth-grade to Algebra I and II at the middle and high school levels.
The results, released last week by the Mississippi Department of Education, show Tupelo making strides to improve.
MAAP measures students’ progress toward academic goals needed to advance in college and the workforce. It was developed by Mississippi teachers, and TPSD elementary curriculum coordinator Amy Ferguson said that those very teachers are the reason for continuing excellence throughout the district.
“We’ve seen an increase in elementary ELA scores and that is a direct reflection of our teachers’ hard work,” Ferguson said. “We’re very pleased with that.”
Five levels make up the MAAP requirements, with students scoring at levels four and five considered proficient or advanced. The state’s plan for improving student achievement calls for at least 70 percent of all students to be proficient in ELA and mathematics by 2025.
Compared to 2017-18 in TPSD, the average percentage of students in each grade with Level 4 or 5 scores increased by 2.1 percentage points for the English Language Arts test. Statewide, that average increased by 3.1 percentage points.
“We’re feeling really good,” TPSD superintendent Rob Picou said. “The numbers look good – they look strong. A lot of our teachers and students have done a lot of great work. We’re still waiting for the final letter grade designations because those are embargoed, but our numbers are up from last year across different schools, so we’re excited.”
Mississippi students have made gains in all tested subjects and grades since 2016. A one-year comparison of results, from 2017-18 to 2018-19, showed students made significant gains in 12 out of 14 subjects and grades.
Picou said that the district estimate is A and B letter grade schools for each campus, once the results come in from the Mississippi Department of Education.
“We’re going to be a high B-district is what it’s looking like,” he said. “Our internal figures are looking strong. It’s a moving target and (we’re) doing our best to respond, given the demographical variables we have in any current year. I personally don’t support the letter grade system because it unfairly causes people to compare schools, and that’s not the way those letter grades were intended to be used.
“I encourage people not to compare schools and not to compare districts because of the geographical variables that influence outcomes. You can’t compare to Tupelo to Jasper County or to Delta schools. That’s unfair. Different schools have different circumstances and demographics. To assume that a school is not good is an erroneous assumption. Last year, our middle school was a C school, and they were doing good work.”
While the district continues to grow, Picou said that these statewide tests are a one-day only look at the student and the district.
“My personal feelings are that this is one snapshot in time on one assessment,” he said. “It’s not a perfect measure. No assessment is like a thermometer where it’s perfect every time. So many things can influence the outcome.”
Picou stated incidents, like the recent school threat at Tupelo Middle School last week, can alter the variables of what ends up representing the district as a whole on the state level when it comes to the scores.
“That certainly would have influenced the outcome,” he said. “There are many, many great things that happen at a school that do not get measured on an assessment. We’re excited about our results (and) the hard work that our teachers and our principals and support staff put in every single day to make school in Tupelo a great place to be.”