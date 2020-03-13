OXFORD - The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics at the University of Mississippi has canceled the final three programs for the spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Charles Overby, chairman, announced on Friday.
“We regret having to cancel these programs, but we agree that public safety is paramount.”
The Overby Center’s decision is in line with the University’s announcement that it is canceling on-campus instruction and all events.
The Overby programs were to have been on March 24, March 31 and April 7. Decisions about fall programs will be made at a later date.