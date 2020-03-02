OXFORD - Geneva Overholser, a veteran journalist who led the Des Moines Register to the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service during her seven years as its top editor, will discuss “Journalism and Democracy in Crisis” at the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Now a consultant who writes and speaks about the future of journalism, Overholser was also the ombudsman for The Washington Post and was on the editorial board of The New York Times. In Des Moines, she oversaw the award-winning coverage that published the name of a rape victim, prompting a national discussion and reexamination of the traditional media practice of concealing the identity of a woman who had been raped.
“Geneva’s accomplishments as an outstanding reporter, editor and educator have been recognized nationally,” said Charles Overby, chairman of the center. “Her keen insights into the challenges and opportunities for journalists will give us a lively, productive conversation about the future.”
The program is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Overby Center Auditorium at 555 Grove Loop on the University Mississippi campus. A reception will follow the program. Parking will be available in the lot adjacent to the auditorium.