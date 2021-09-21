OXFORD • The 700 students at Della Davidson Elementary School got to do something Tuesday that only 325 schools across the U.S. were able to do — celebrate as one of the country's best.
The school was recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021. It was one of just four schools in Mississippi to earn the honor.
"We are thrilled," said Oxford Superintendent Bradley Roberson. "It is a huge honor. It recognizes the efforts and hard work of the staff, the parents and the community to create a safe and welcoming environment for learning."
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Roberson said the award was the goal of the school's former principal, Marni Herrings, who is now the district's Chief Academic Officer.
"The application is a very rigorous process, a data-driven process," Roberson said. "It's a complete year's work and very detailed. But they want to make sure that the school is worthy of the honor."
Della Davidson is an upper elementary school, housing 3rd and 4th grade students. According to their Blue Ribbon application, the school has a culture and community built around student achievement and growth. Students set individual goals and are able to track their own progress.
Cardona made the announcement during his Return to School Road Trip while visiting Walter R. Sundling Jr. High School in Palatine, Illinois, which was also recognized as a Blue Ribbon School.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs."
The secretary noted that these schools deserve more recognition for excelling during a pandemic and can serve as models for other schools and communities.
The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.