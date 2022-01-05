OXFORD • The Oxford School District Board of Trustees voted to "strongly recommend" the wearing of face masks for students as the number of COVID-19 cases once again surges in Mississippi.
The board voted unanimously during a special called meeting Wednesday morning to amend its "Return-to-Learn" plan, which last changed when a mask mandate was lifted in mid-October 2021.
Superintendent Bradley Roberson made the recommendation that the board strongly recommend masks rather than require them.
Roberson spoke this week with Oxford officials and district principals, and read new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other recent research, in preparing his recommendations.
When Roberson met with district leadership teams Tuesday, including both district staff and principals, he warned them it's "going to be all hands on deck until we make it through this surge."
On Tuesday, the district's first day back from winter break, approximately 40 of 500 teachers and staff were out due to testing positive for COVID-19 or having been exposed to the virus.
That's at least 8% of district staff absent due to COVID-19.
Roberson told staff members that they "very may well end up serving as substitutes in classrooms over the next several weeks" and that they should be prepared to do so.
"Our entire district approach needs to be, 'Let's take it one instructional day at a time,'" Roberson said.
Trustee Ray Hill voiced concerns about not having enough teachers to stay in school and asked Roberson for the reasoning behind strongly recommending rather than mandating masks for students through the end of January.
Roberson cited expert opinions that cloth masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of the omicron variant and that at least a 3-ply disposable surgical mask is necessary for a level of protection.
At least 80% to 85% of the masks worn by students in Oxford Schools are cloth, Roberson said, and the district doesn't have the supply of surgical masks needed to hand them out each day to around 4,700 students and 500 staff members.
Roberson added students aren't wearing masks anywhere else. Even if students put masks on as they enter the school building, he said, they take them off as soon as they leave. The majority aren't wearing them again until they come back to school, he said.
"And honestly, I don't know that our community would be able to stomach another mask mandate," Roberson told the board. "It got incredibly difficult towards the end of our previous mask mandate enforcement because students had them below their chins, so on and so forth. As the pandemic has progressed, the ability to enforce has waned."
Hill proposed a mask mandate like the board previously approved for the beginning of the school year on July 31, 2021, but there was no second by another trustee.
The meeting concluded with the board unanimously approving Roberson's suggested changes to the district's plan.