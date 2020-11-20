Brian Harvey, the Oxford School District (OSD) Superintendent, announced his retirement during a Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday night after a total of 26 years working in education.
Harvey, 48, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, with a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in educational leadership. He spent the entirety of his career at OSD, and he will have served as superintendent for almost exactly nine years when he retires on June 30, 2021.
Harvey told the Daily Journal he doesn't currently have plans for what's next, but he told the board on Thursday that one of his passions has been "providing a quality education for the students and kids of this community," but retirement will give him a chance to chase some other passions and he's looking forward to it.
He always knew that he wanted to help children while deciding on a career years ago.
"Some of the most impactful people I had around me were educators, they were teachers, they were coaches," Harvey said. "It was a good fit, and so as I came to education and started as a teacher, I have loved every single minute of it and I have loved the relationships that I’ve built."
During his time as superintendent, a few of the improvements that have been made around the district include the construction of a new high school which was among a list of completed construction projects totaling more than $100 million, starting a career and technical education program and expanding pre-kindergarten access to every parent who wanted it for the 2020-21 school year.
"None of this was done alone," Harvey said. "It was all done on the shoulders of others, with board members and everybody else."
His career in education began in 1995 as a seventh grade social studies teacher at Oxford Middle School, and he still talks with some of those students from his first year.
From 1998 to 2005, he taught history at Oxford High School and was head coach of the Oxford Chargers baseball team. He was also the ninth grade technology discovery facilitator during that time.
Harvey became an assistant principal at Oxford High in 2005 and was named principal at Central Elementary the next year. In 2007, he became principal of Oxford Middle School and a year later was named OSD Assistant Superintendent, a position he held through 2011.
He was appointed superintendent on July 1, 2012.
Harvey has helped see the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to during the last few months of his tenure. He's had tough decisions to make since mid-March when the virus began to spread in Northeast Mississippi, like requesting that the board delay the start of the 2020-21 school year by 10 days in August.
"To sum it up, there are no right answers," Harvey said. "We are trying to make decisions that are essentially the least-worst option, so that causes a lot of anxiety for a lot of different people. It’s something that none of us enjoy doing and it is something that all of us are having to do no matter what career we’re in."
In the end, the Oxford School District and others across the state and nation "have to work through challenges" in an effort to "adapt and overcome," and that's what they've done.
Harvey said he's had the opportunity to work with excellent, dedicated teachers and administrators that "have helped me to have the success that I've had."
"I have had the privilege of serving this community and dealing with the students that I’ve been able to deal with and the teachers, the board members, the community leaders that we have," Harvey said. "This is truly a great community, and I consider it one of the greatest honors of my life to be able to serve here."