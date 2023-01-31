OXFORD – The late Col. Bobby Towery, 59, ran his final mile on Oct. 26, 2019, like he lived his life: supporting and encouraging others.
Towery, of Oxford, died of a heart attack hours after finishing the 8-mile Chucky Mullins Great 38 Race, raising funds to help students with physical disabilities attend the University of Mississippi.
Now the Colonel Bobby A. Towery Final Mile Scholarship Endowment will extend his life's work, which was to make a difference in the lives of others. His mom, Kaye Bryant, made a $100,000 gift to establish the scholarship, which will provide assistance to senior Army ROTC cadets with financial need, helping them to complete their degrees and receive their commissions.
"This scholarship will have a tremendous impact on the program by providing senior Army ROTC cadets financial relief if funding from the Army runs out," Lt. Col. Vince Jackson, chair of the UM Department of Military Science. "In addition, it will provide relief for non-scholarship cadets who run into financial deficits as part of independently funding their own education."
Towery was commissioned as a U.S. Army Armor second lieutenant in 1983 from UM, where he was a distinguished military graduate. A 30-year veteran with a decorated career, Towery is described as a "soldier's solder," a "servant leader" and a "compassionate mentor" by those who knew him well.
For three years, his family estimates that about 100 people do something in Towery's memory around the October anniversary: They exercise, give money to a charity, provide a community service or extend a kindness to someone. The family wants to keep encouraging this practice.
Retired Lt. Col. Dameion Logan, of San Antonio, Texas, who was an Ole Miss football player and received his commission as a second lieutenant of armor, said Towery not only "religiously emphasized 'always' cross the finish line strongly, but he also was remarkable in assisting those who needed help getting there."
Logan, who counts himself among those people, recounted Towery's impact on his life.
"He was much more than an ROTC instructor to this little kid from North Little Rock, Arkansas, who needed to be much more than just another number if I were ever going to make it out of Ole Miss," he said. "Not only was I a cadet but also a student-athlete. Balancing multiple extracurricular programs while maintaining the responsibility of academics was not an easy task.
"My goal was to graduate college and become an officer in the U.S. Army but there were many days that I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel. Then, Captain Towery saw something in me that I couldn't see in myself – worth!"
A 2003 photograph of Towery that appeared in the media, including on CBS News, speaks volumes about the person he was. In the image, he kneels beside two Iraqi girls and their family's sheep herd. After this act of compassion, Towery and his soldiers routed their convoy around the herd as they continued on their mission.
"One of the many ways he made himself accessible to soldiers while they were deployed in Iraq was by cutting their hair; he was battalion commander with the 3rd Infantry Division, which was the first to roll into Iraq in 2003," said Lisa Carver Towery, his wife of 37 years. "He set up a barber's chair, and it was his way to give his ear to all groups."
She said it was his opportunity to listen to his soldiers and remove any barriers that existed between them.
Towery would be humbled and thrilled to know about the scholarship, his wife said.
"I would hope people who receive this scholarship will know it was possible because of a pay-it-forward kind of guy," she said.
Nathan Towery, of Brandon, his son, said, "The word I would use to describe his leadership style is 'present.' He wasn't leading from a distance – he was there. Even though he's gone, I still feel him. He's still present."
Patrick Towery, of Oxford, his older son and a retired Army aviator, agreed.
"My father had a really good sense of empathy to know where he could fit himself in to be of maximum service to people or his community," he said. "Quite often, that was helping the people who needed it rather than the top performers ... Dad did such a wonderful job of taking care of people in the most dire circumstances. Our house phone used to ring off the hook throughout the night, with people seeking his guidance."
The Towerys lived in 19 different homes in the U.S. and abroad over the course of his active military service before settling in Oxford after he retired from the U.S. Army. Bobby Towery became president of ProMatura, an Oxford-based market research firm for residential communities.
He provided leadership in many command positions before becoming deputy commandant of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, serving where he had once been selected as a student and earned a master's degree in military strategy.
Towery was an assistant professor of military science at Ole Miss for four years, earning an additional master's degree during this time. He founded the Ole Miss Army ROTC Alumni Board and served as its president. A scholarship endowment started by this group and receiving a gift from Towery himself will be combined with the Towery Final Mile Scholarship Endowment.
For more information, contact Delia Childers, associate director of development for the College of Liberal Arts, at dgchilde@olemiss.edu or 662-915-3086.
