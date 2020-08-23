Just over a week after her eighth grade daughter started the school year at Corinth Middle School, Heather Price received a call she’d been dreading: Through contract tracing, it had been determined that her daughter Haley Price had potentially been exposed to COVID-19 in class and would have to be quarantined for two weeks.
Price immediately drove to the school with her other daughter, Shiloh Price, a second grader at Corinth Elementary School who was out because of a doctor’s appointment, to pick up Haley. Both girls had started back on a traditional in-person schedule at Corinth schools on July 27.
For Price, the incident confirmed some of her gravest concerns about reopening schools during a viral pandemic.
“If Corinth School District can’t do this, then no one in the country is going to be able to do it, because they went above and beyond with the contact tracing, keeping everything clean, notifying parents,” she said. “They’re doing good, but I think it might have been too much too soon.”
As of Friday, Corinth School District has had 16 total positive COVID-19 cases among students and three among staff members since opening the doors of their schools, according to CSD Superintendent Dr. Lee Childress. More than 120 students and staff have been quarantined since the semester began.
According to Corinth School District’s policy, a student, teacher or faculty member is quarantined if they have been within 6 feet of a positive COVID-19 case for over 15 minutes. Of the total COVID-19 cases within the district, 10 students and two staff members tested positive in the past two weeks.
“I’m one of the parents who voted to go back traditional,” Price said. “Corinth School District gave us that option, and I definitely voted for it. Buit got real close to home real quickly. That was the second week of school.”
Price was told that she could send Shiloh back to school even though her sister had potentially been exposed. She decided against that, opting to switch both daughters to at-home virtual learning for the foreseeable future.
“It’s not like they don’t live under the same roof,” Price said. “They live together. Their rooms are right next to each other.”
As Childress explained to the Daily Journal, the school district only requires a child directly exposed to COVID-19 to be quarantined even if she has brothers or sisters in other classes or schools within the district, because the siblings weren’t exposed directly.
He added that as of Friday, no children who had been quarantined because of potential exposure have tested positive for COVID-19.
That also holds true for Price’s daughter. The Mississippi State Department of Health contacted her through the school to offer a coronavirus test for Haley, which came back negative within a week.
According to Price, virtual learning has worked well on a technical level for Haley and Shiloh so far, but learning new material has proved to be more difficult online than in the classroom.
As most schools in Northeast Mississippi begin the 2020-21 school year, Corinth School District is already four weeks into the first semester, giving parents of both traditional and online-only students time to evaluate and reflect on how the district has approached the return to school.
Ashley Bennett has two daughters at Corinth Elementary School – Catherine Bennett, a fourth grader, and Caroline Bennett, a first grader.
Although Bennett and her husband had concerns about sending their children back to school, they both work full-time jobs, and it made the most sense to send them back. The girls had taken part in virtual learning from March through June when school buildings closed because of COVID-19, and they “didn’t really enjoy it when they had to do it.”
“They were ready to go back to school to be back with their friends, see their teachers and kind of get back to normal life,” Bennett said. “That helped make our decision easier for us.”
Bennett said her children were a little nervous to return to school, but practiced wearing masks and social distancing in public for months before going back, which helped them adjust to the new protocols.
“The masks have kind of been a fun thing at our house,” Bennett said. “They’ve gotten to where they can pick out a mask that matches their clothes, so it’s kind of becoming a new part of their wardrobe.”
Her daughters have enjoyed eating lunch in their classrooms this year, and they’ve still been able to participate in library and music classes by having the necessary equipment brought to the classroom. Even with students spending most of their days inside their classrooms, save for bathroom breaks and recess, it’s not unlike a typical school experience.
Bennett said the district did a fantastic job preparing children and parents for school during such an unusual year.
“It helped calm our nerves when we saw how prepared the Corinth School District was for sending our children back,” Bennett said.
Another parent, Tracy Dixon, had her daughter, London Dixon, start the school year participating in virtual learning. Dixon and her husband, Daine, both work as nurses and felt virtual learning would be the safest option for their daughter. Since doctors are still learning how COVID-19 affects children, they didn’t want to risk exposing others to the virus.
“My husband is a hospice nurse, and he’s around a lot of patients who already have major health problems,” Tracy Dixon said. “We don’t want to risk exposing any of them, through her, to the virus. So it’s a lot to keep his patients safe, but also just to keep us safe.”
But a few weeks later, the Dixons opted to pull London out of the Corinth School District temporarily for traditional homeschooling. Tracy Dixon said she is fortunate to work from home so she can help guide her daughter’s school
work, and London also has a tutor to help with assignments.
While Dixon said the school district and its teachers have done an amazing job putting together a virtual curriculum, including live instruction, the problem was having no flexibility due to the school’s highly structured online schedule.
London was supposed to participate in three to four Zoom calls per day, her mother said. She would have to log on at 8:30 a.m. and would have subsequent calls at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
“It’s very structured, and for us, that just was not working very well,” Dixon said.
Dixon said she’s not in any way unhappy with the Corinth School District and will re-enroll her daughter when they feel it’s safe to do so. The family’s current plan is to homeschool London through the end of the semester, or school year, if need be.
“We started it with the understanding that it was probably only going to be for a few weeks,” Dixon said. “But now that we’re looking ahead, and it’s going to be much longer term than that, it’s just not going to work for us going forward.”
Childress said there have been some hiccups in trying to adjust to new ways of teaching children, particularly distance learning, but the district will continue to refine its techniques to improve the experience for both students and teachers.
“We are looking at how we can better deliver the virtual learning to give the students a more consistent, coordinated approach and at the same time relieve some of the stress and pressure off of our classroom teachers,” Childress said.
The superintendent understands that, as one of the first schools in the country to have students return to class during the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of parents and educators were watching to see if they would get reopening right.
Mostly, Childress believes they have.
“People need to understand how hard Corinth teachers and staff have worked for us to open when we did, to move through the first few weeks under the spotlight,” he said. “And they have continued to work hard, they have continued to be successful in delivering instruction and they need to be commended for that.”
The first four weeks haven’t been easy, Childress said, but Corinth School District has identified issues and is working to refine them, just as every other school will.