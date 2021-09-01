Parkway Elementary School students were temporarily evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak was discovered in front of the school. 

It was determined that the leak was minor one and workers from Atmos Energy were on site after 1 p.m. to repair the line, according to City of Tupelo Director of Communications Scott Costello.

Gregg Ellis, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Tupelo Public School District, said students had to exit the building as a safety precaution.

Students remained outside of the building for approximately 40 minutes before returning to classrooms.

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus