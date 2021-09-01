Parkway Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkway Elementary School students were temporarily evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak was discovered in front of the school. It was determined that the leak was minor one and workers from Atmos Energy were on site after 1 p.m. to repair the line, according to City of Tupelo Director of Communications Scott Costello.Gregg Ellis, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Tupelo Public School District, said students had to exit the building as a safety precaution.Students remained outside of the building for approximately 40 minutes before returning to classrooms. blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tupelo Public School District Tupelo Schools Evacuation Parkway Elementary School Gas Leak Student School Building Communications Scott Costello Director Tupelo Public School Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Megan Rapinoe: Our fight for equal pay is for the next generation RAW: LA: IDA/FAMILIES BOARD BUSES HEADED TO SHELTERS 2021 State Forest Action Plan: Strategies for long-term forest sustainability CNN reporter asked top general where his pain and anger came from. See his response Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists