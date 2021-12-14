Parkway Elementary School teacher Christal Chapman reacts after being named Tupelo Public School District's 2021-22 Teacher of the Year on Dec. 14, 2021. Chapman's principal, Carmen Gary, was named the district's Administrator of the Year.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Parkway Elementary School teacher Christal Chapman receives flowers for being named Tupelo Public School District's 2021-22 Teacher of the Year.
TUPELO • A first grade teacher and principal from Parkway Elementary School received Tupelo Public School District's highest honors on Tuesday.
Christal Chapman, first grade teacher at Parkway, was named Tupelo's 2021-22 Teacher of the Year.
The Saltillo native is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Parkway. It's her twelfth year as an educator.
"Getting to spend my days in the midst of childhood wonder is the best, most beautiful thing," Chapman said. "It's all about the kids."
Chapman is a member of the New Teacher Mentor Program, serves on her school's leadership team and is working to become a National Board Certified teacher.
She earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Blue Mountain College in 2006, followed by a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Nova Southeastern University in 2008.
"I would be hard pressed to find a more patient and selfless teacher inside the classroom," Carmen Gary, Parkway Elementary School's principal, said of Chapman. "Her sweet and quiet nature seems to mirror her philosophy. Her students trust her quickly and easily, because they can see, even at their young age, what all of her colleagues see — a genuine person."
As Teacher of the Year, Chapman received an engraved mantel clock and flowers from the district. She also received a commemorative plaque and a $1,000 check from the CREATE Foundation.
Carmen Gary, Parkway's principal of seven years, was named Tupelo's 2021-22 Administrator of the Year.
The 1999 Tupelo High School graduate earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Mississippi.
Gary said the honor she received wouldn't have been possible without the dedicated staff at Parkway, who truly have a heart to serve.
Students and parents also make Parkway a special place, she said.
"I am thankful to have the opportunity to be in a profession that I love, which is my true calling," Gary said. "I am honored that my colleagues selected me to represent the district as Administrator of the Year."
Gary also received an engraved mantel clock and flowers from the district to commemorate being named Administrator of the Year.
Both Chapman and Gary are now in the running to receive the same recognition at the state level. The state teacher and administrator of the year will be announced in April 2022.