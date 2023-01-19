Ella Campbell, a fifth grader at Pierce Street Elementary School, gives deep thought to the spelling word given to her during the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee on Thursday afternoon. Campbell won the bee, out-spelling Damien Zimmerman from Milam Elementary School for the first place spot.
Damien Zimmerman, a student at Milam Elementary, reacts after Ella Campbell gets her spelling word correct during the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee on Thursday afternoon. Zimmerman came in second place with Campbell winning the competition.
Rhys Coleman, a Milam Elementary student, and Dewon Brooks, from Lawndale, watch for the judges reaction as Ella Campbell spells during the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee on Thursday afternoon. Campbell, a fifth grader at Pierce Street Elementary School, was this year's winner.
Damien Zimmerman, a student at Milam Elementary, thinks about his spelling word before spelling to the judges during the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee on Thursday afternoon. Zimmerman came in second place with Ella Campbell, a fifth grader from Pierce Street Elementary School, winning the competition.
Ella Campbell, a fifth grader at Pierce Street Elementary School, gives deep thought to the spelling word given to her during the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee on Thursday afternoon. Campbell won the bee, out-spelling Damien Zimmerman from Milam Elementary School for the first place spot.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Ella Campbell, a fifth grader at Pierce Street Elementary School, is all smiles after winning the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee on Thursday afternoon.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Damien Zimmerman, a student at Milam Elementary, reacts after Ella Campbell gets her spelling word correct during the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee on Thursday afternoon. Zimmerman came in second place with Campbell winning the competition.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Rhys Coleman, a Milam Elementary student, and Dewon Brooks, from Lawndale, watch for the judges reaction as Ella Campbell spells during the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee on Thursday afternoon. Campbell, a fifth grader at Pierce Street Elementary School, was this year's winner.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Damien Zimmerman, a student at Milam Elementary, thinks about his spelling word before spelling to the judges during the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee on Thursday afternoon. Zimmerman came in second place with Ella Campbell, a fifth grader from Pierce Street Elementary School, winning the competition.
TUPELO — Pioneered. That's the word Ella Campbell spelled correctly to win the Tupelo Public School District spelling bee in the fourteenth round Thursday afternoon.
Campbell, a 10-year-old fifth grader at Pierce Street Elementary School, said she prepared by studying a provided word list, but she learned how to spell "pioneer" by watching "The Pioneer Woman" on television.
The competition included students from Lawhon Elementary, Lawndale Elementary, Milam Elementary, Pierce Street Elementary, Rankin Elementary and Tupelo Middle School.
The Lee County School District chose not to participate in a county bee this year, so Campbell will automatically advance to the state spelling bee in Columbus on March 4.
Cambell said she's excited but nervous for the state bee, much like she was Thursday. But if she fares as well as she did in the district bee, she'll be bringing the first place trophy home to Tupelo.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.