In this file photo from Sept. 2020, South Tippah School District Superintendent of Education Tony Elliott, left, and school board member Arnold Witt look over paperwork. Elliott announced on Thursday that Pine Grove school's seventh through 12th grade students will be temporarily switching to all virtual learning starting next week.
TUPELO • Junior high and high school students at Pine Grove School will temporarily switch to all virtual learning amid multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 at the school.
On Thursday, Tippah County School District Superintendent of Education Tony Elliott told the Daily Journal seventh through 12th graders will move to virtual learning from Aug. 16 through Aug. 30. The move, he said, follows three coronavirus outbreaks at the school.
Outbreaks are defined as three or more cases in a particular setting like the classroom, a sports team, etc.
Elliott said the temporary transition to virtual learning is "to try to slow the spread of this virus."
Across the South Tippah School District, there are currently 68 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff, along with 354 quarantines.
On Monday, the district issued a mask mandate for all students and staff members beginning Wednesday, August 11, through at least Labor Day.
"We need people to be supportive and patient with us as we are doing everything we can to try to keep the students and staff safe and still give these kids the education they deserve," Elliott said. "We are playing the hand we have been dealt the absolute best we can right now."