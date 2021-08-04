TUPELO • The Pontotoc City School District school board voted on Wednesday to require that face masks be worn by all students and staff indoors and on buses when school resumes on Friday, Aug. 6.
Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens told the Daily Journal the decision was made for several reasons, including a significant number of teacher quarantines before school starts.
“Once we brought staff back on campus, we realized quickly that one positive case among staff could cause quite a few other unmasked staff to be quarantined,” Bivens said. “And there’s a point where we don’t have enough grownups to have children.”
The decision was also due in part to the Mississippi State Department of Health reversing a quarantine policy that would allow teachers to avoid a 10 or 14-day quarantine period by being tested every two days.
Superintendents were told by MSDH on July 30 to discontinue using that policy, which stated: “Unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed to COVID-19 will not require exclusion from school for quarantine if they receive any type of COVID-19 testing every two days and remain asymptomatic.”
Students and staff will once again have to quarantine for the full amount of days required.
The school board met on Wednesday to discuss and vote on the mask mandate. The meeting was open to the public, Bivens said, but notices were posted only in physical locations – on the front door of the district office and the front door of the building where the board meets.
One board member had a conflict and couldn’t be present, but the four members in attendance all voted to approve the mask mandate, according to Bivens.
“We are committed as a district and a board, to continuously looking at the numbers and the guidance so that at some point, hopefully, we can go back to parent choice,” Bivens said.