As children across Northeast Mississippi head back to school with necessary supplies like face masks and personal water bottles, Pontotoc City School District’s students have an additional requirement as they return on Friday — clear backpacks.
A new policy, approved by the school board on March 16 and effective Aug. 1, requires all book bags, backpacks and purses to be constructed of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC material so that their contents are visible.
The rule doesn’t apply to athletic bags or band instruments, which must be placed in designated areas at each school as students arrive.
The policy is the result of multiple incidents during the 2019-20 school year in which students brought prohibited items, like weapons or vaping devices, into school, according to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens.
After discussions with teachers, school resource officers, and other school districts, Pontotoc City School District leaders decided that the district’s 2,300 students would be required to use clear backpacks starting in Aug. 2020.
According to Bivens, the intent was “to make both students and staff feel safer and to allow us visibility to know what was being brought to school in backpacks, and maybe deter students from bringing things they weren’t supposed to.”
An added benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bivens said, is that clear backpacks can be wiped down and sanitized easily.
Jatzary Vielemas, a senior at Pontotoc High School, said she understands why the district decided to require clear backpacks and thinks it will ultimately be beneficial to students.
“I feel like we should get our own privacy, but I see that they’re trying to help with everything that’s happened,” Vielemas said. “So I think it’s a good way of keeping us safe.”
Clear bags cannot have fabric backs, but may have fabric or mesh trim and side pockets. Students can have up to two small, nontransparent cases within their bag for private items.
Image Awards and Gifts, a custom awards and gift shop in Pontotoc, is selling customized clear vinyl backpacks in two sizes — medium for $35 and large for $50. The shop’s owner, Arlissa Whisenant, said she has sold 50 to 60 of the backpacks so far. Each comes with a Pontotoc logo and the child’s name applied to the bag as a vinyl decal.
Breonna White, a Pontotoc High School senior, and her mother, Sabrina White, stopped by Image Awards and Gifts on Wednesday morning to purchase three backpacks.
Breonna White disagrees with the new policy. She said students bring personal items they might not want their classmates to see and worries that being able to see inside of other students’ backpacks may encourage people to steal.
Bevins told the Daily Journal that the district “tried to be really conscious of the fact that students needed some level of privacy and that there were things that they would not want other people to see,” while crafting the policy, which is why the two nontransparent cases will be allowed.
Sabrina White said she was concerned some people wouldn’t be able to afford new backpacks for their children.
“I feel like it shouldn’t matter as long as they have a book bag, as long as they’re going to school,” White said. “That’s how I look at it.”
Parents can easily find clear backpacks for less than $10 online, and the Pontotoc High School soccer team recently sold them with a Pontotoc logo for $20 each as a fundraiser.
Students will not be turned away due to noncompliance if they show up without a clear backpack in the first few days of school, according to Bivens.
“Right now we’re really going to be focused on the health and welfare of our kids, so if a parent hasn’t been able to get what they need, we’re going to work with them on that,” Bivens said.
Pontotoc city schools will contact parents of students who arrive at school without a clear backpack during the first few days of classes and set a deadline of Sept. 8 to purchase one.
Bivens expects students to adjust quickly to the recent change.
“When the change happens, immediately you have a reaction to that, but then as you adjust to it and get used to it, you realize it may not be that big of a deal,” Bivens said.
The superintendent said has used a clear backpack for around six months to carry around her laptop, binders, pens and other supplies.
“If that’s what we’re asking students to do, then I don’t have a problem modeling it myself,” Bivens said.