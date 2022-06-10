JACKSON • A Pontotoc elementary school math teacher is among five K-6 grade Mississippi teachers who been named as 2022 state-level finalists for the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
LeShae Collums is a third-grade math teacher at D.T. Cox Elementary in the Pontotoc City School District. She has taught for eight years.
The PAEMST Program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science (including computer science). Two Mississippi teachers will be selected for the 2021-22 PAEMST award cycle. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science education.
Awardees serve as models for their colleagues, inspiration to their communities, and leaders in the improvement of mathematics and science education.
When it comes to her personal teaching philosophy, Collums said she believes every student is capable of achieving great things. It's up to their educators to discover how best to teach them.
“All students are capable of learning when I meet them where they are and push towards higher levels of learning, which will prepare them for futures inside and outside of the classroom," she said.
Mississippi’s 2022 PAEMST state-level finalists include:
- Jana Chao, a fifth-grade computer science teacher at Eastside Elementary in the Clinton Public School District. Chao has taught for 15 years.
- Wendy Dean, a fourth-grade teacher of all subjects at Monticello Elementary School in the Lawrence County School District. She has taught for 26 years.
- Jennifer Hite, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Pearl Upper Elementary School in the Pearl Public School District. Hite has taught for over 13 years.
- Dr. Marti Ladner, a fifth-grade science teacher at Pass Christian Elementary School in the Pass Christian School District. Ladner has taught for 19 years.
Established in 1983 by the White House, the PAEMST program allows each state to select up to three state finalists in mathematics and up to three state finalists in science. One of the state finalists in each content area may be selected as the Presidential Awardee for the state, which is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics or science teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.
Each year PAEMST alternates between recognizing K-6 and 7-12 grade teachers. The 2022-23 PAEMST cycle will award the nation’s top teachers who teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science in grades 7-12.
The Mississippi State Board of Education will recognize Mississippi’s 2022 PAEMST finalists later this year. National winners are announced approximately a year after state-level finalists are identified.