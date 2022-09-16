Kaylee Hillhouse

Kaylee Hillhouse monitors a 'patient' in a clinical teaching lab at the University of Mississippi's South Oxford Center. She recently graduated with bachelor's degrees in nursing and allied health studies and begins her career as an ICU nurse this month at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. 

 Pam Starling I COURTESY

OXFORD • Kaylee Hillhouse, of Pontotoc knew that she wanted her career to make a difference in the lives of others. She also really likes puzzles.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus