TUPELO • Dr. Melissa Thomas' entire career has led to this moment.
When welcomes students back to Mississippi's largest high school this morning for the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Thomas, 42, will be the first Black principal in the school's history, and will also be the first woman to take on the role in a permanent capacity.
"Any time you can be recognized as being the first in anything is a blessing," Thomas said. "It's not necessarily what I set out to do. I just want to work and do a good job and live out my purpose, but breaking barriers is a plus."
It's not her first time to do so in her 19-year career in education. When she served as principal of her alma mater, Nettleton High School, she was the first Black and first female principal there, too.
She grew up in the Poplar Springs community of Shannon. After graduating from Nettleton, she went on to earn degrees from Itawamba Community College, the University of Phoenix and the University of Mississippi.
The Daily Journal sat down for a Q&A with Thomas earlier this week to discuss what inspired her to become an educator, what drives her as an administrator and her hopes and aspirations for Tupelo High School.
Q&A
What inspired you to become an educator?
When I was in middle school, I wasn't the popular kid. I was just an average, ordinary go-to-work kid from a family that sometimes was hard. But I had some teachers who were really good at pouring into me, encouraging me and lifting me up on days when I was having a hard day. And they took care of me. It was so motivational to me that I vowed if the Lord would help me get to college and finish college that I would teach, because I wanted to afford other students the same opportunities that were given to me. It was life changing for me. Getting a good education was life-changing. It changed not only my life, it changed my entire family tree. I want to be that type of change agent for other kids.
Did you have any favorite teachers in school? What made them special?
I had a lot of favorite teachers — Kim Clayton, Deloris Johnson, Mary Hill, Diane Payne. Those teachers were my favorite, not necessarily because they were easy. They had high expectations, but they were also the most helpful. They built good relationships. I still have good relationships with those teachers. That, I think, is what made what they did for me more powerful. They built great relationships with kids, but they also had high expectations and were willing to help.
They taught my siblings, all four of us, and I was the last one to come through. They stayed a while. They cared about Nettleton in general, they cared about the families and the kids that came through. And it showed. It showed in everything they did. They showed up for my ballgames, piano recitals. It was a good environment.
When I got to college, Carrie Ball-Williamson, who I played basketball for and she later became the AD for Itawamba Community College. She was probably one of the first times that I saw an African American female go above and beyond, break barriers and lead the way. And so I wanted to be like her. She was truly instrumental to my pathway through education. I think I have a lot of her characteristics and her work ethic.
Describe your philosophy as an educator. How do you approach your job each day?
My philosophy is pretty simple: I believe every kid can learn, and I believe all of us have a purpose in life. So I think it's my job as an educator to get to know my kids, find out what their likes are, what their goals are, help them set goals if they don't have any and then lay the pathway to help them reach it.
When they leave Tupelo High School, I want them to be able to go to the college that they choose, whether it's a local community college, like it did, or a university or an Ivy League school. If they want to go to the military and serve our country, I want them to be prepared and ready, which is one of the reasons we brought back our JROTC program. And if they just want to go to work, I want them to have the skill set through our CTE program and our workforce development partnerships, that when they leave here, not only are they qualified to go to work but they're highly sought-after.
Hopefully, through those endeavors, they'll be successful, and then they'll come back to Tupelo and be active, productive citizens in our community. That's my goal every day. I want them to be able to leave here and be self-sufficient.
How has your career thus far prepared you for this role?
My career has been ever-evolving. I loved every level in my career.
Moving up and being promoted wasn't even something I necessarily sought after. It kind of found me. Even when I was in the classroom teaching, I loved it. I could've probably taught for 30 years and been content. However, when leadership presented itself, and I found that that was my purpose, I've had the opportunity to be an elementary principal, a middle school principal, a high school principal and work at the district office.
So I've literally seen education and the progression of education from start to finish. I know what it takes for kids to get a good foundation, push through the middle, and then finish strong. I think that's what helped me most to be qualified and be able to do this job. I believe, in this capacity, I have a good opportunity to work hand-in-hand with our lower elementary principals and our middle school principals to make the transition very smooth so that by the time they get here, we're going to help them finish. And I don't want to lose any in between along the way.
What's one thing you want your students to know about you?
One thing I need them to know is that I have very high expectations. I do. But I also have a high level of compassion, understanding and relationship building. I'm going to help meet them. I don't just set expectations and expect them to meet them however they want to. I set the expectation, but then I turn around and help them.
What is your favorite part of the job?
My favorite part of the job is the people. The teachers, the parents, the students, the custodians, the cafeteria workers — all of the stakeholders that play a part in us being able to have school, be safe and learn. That's my favorite part of the job. People have already told me, "I can hardly ever find you in the office," and it's because I'm around campus. I've traded in my heels for a pair of Under Armour tennis shoes because I need to be where the people are. That's my drive, and that's my favorite part of the job: who I get to work with and who I get to serve.
What are you looking forward to this school year?
I'm looking forward to raising the bar and enjoying seeing the success at the end of the year. We are going to work hard. We're going to have a little fun while we work, but we are going to work hard. And at the end of the year, our kids are going to be successful and it's going to show.
What sets Tupelo High School apart?
It's Tupelo. When you say "Tupelo," it means something automatically. It means excellence; it means above average. When I say "Tupelo" to people, it automatically means, "We don't do mediocre."
That's what I think our community wants. Our school is a reflection of our community. We have a wonderful, successful, thriving community and our school and our district is a mirror of our community.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.