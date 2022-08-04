djr-2022-08-04-news-melissa-thomas-twp1

Melissa Thomas, Tupelo High School's new principal, sits in her office on Aug. 2, 2022. Thomas steps up to the role as the state's largest high school's first Black principal and also its first permanent female principal — both barriers she's thrilled to have broken. Now, she's eager to lead the school and its students to success.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO • Dr. Melissa Thomas' entire career has led to this moment.

