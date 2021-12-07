TUPELO • As students first arrived at the Lee County Career & Technical Education Center (Lee CTE) in mid-November, they greeted Director Amy Johnson with comments like, “Wow, this is cool!” and “This is so much better than where we were at the high school.”
That moment, and those positive comments, resulted from years of discussions and about a year-and-a-half of construction on the approximately $8 million project funded as part of a $15 million bond issue approved by Lee County voters in January 2020.
An invitation-only ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for this Thursday, Dec. 9, at Lee CTE.
Around 200 students currently attend classes each day at Lee CTE, which is located at The Hive business park. Johnson hopes to increase that number to 300 next year.
According to Johnson, the center provides opportunities Lee County students have never had before by offering new classes, like an unmanned aerial systems (UAS) drones class or a culinary arts course, in a state-of-the-art facility.
“When the kids get over here, and they see that culinary kitchen or they see these shops, it’s a whole new world they get to experience,” Johnson said.
There are eight classes offered at Lee CTE. Along with unmanned aerial systems and culinary arts, students can sign up for the teacher academy, health science, construction, advanced manufacturing, agriculture/natural resources and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) courses.
Charla Creel, health science instructor, explained that CTE classes began the year with instructors rotating every two days to each of the county’s three high schools while students completed assignments on Google Classroom.
Needless to say, it wasn’t the same experience as bringing students from Mooreville, Shannon and Saltillo together to learn in the new building.
Jay Rutherford, an 11th grade Mooreville High School student in Creel’s health science class, said the first day was overwhelming because there was so much to take in.
Rutherford said the CTE facility has exceeded his expectations. His favorite room is the health science classroom because the lab section looks just like a doctor’s office or hospital, complete with mannequin patients.
“When we come here, it’s not like a classroom setting,” Rutherford said. “It’s like a real work environment. It’s not like other students in the class are just over students — it’s kind of like they’re coworkers.”
Although construction on the facility is complete, supply chain issues have led to delays in getting some equipment into the classrooms. Johnson estimates about 80% of the center’s equipment is in place, while the rest continues to trickle in.
For example, a shipment containing a $25,000 ALEX full body patient communication simulator for the health science class was scheduled to arrive Friday. The device, which looks a bit like a mannequin, uses a combination of artificial intelligence and audio and video recording equipment to provide students with feedback on how they’re treating the “patient.”
The class also has a brand new EKG machine, a wound care kit, and each student has his or her own stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs.
“You will see those type things if you go to ICC or Northeast or The W, but you don’t see them very often in high school CTE programs,” Creel said. “So we are very blessed to be able to have state-of-the-art equipment.”
Prior to teaching at Lee CTE, Creel was based at Saltillo High School, where she had to teach students in either her classroom or a lab, depending on the lesson each day. At the new CTE facility, those two are combined into one large space. She can now have groups of students complete classroom and lab work simultaneously in the new space.
“I’m thrilled to be here,” Creel said. “When I was moving in, I would come out here and I would send them pictures on their Google Classroom and say, ‘I just can’t wait.’”
“It’s been wonderful,” she added. “I have enjoyed every minute.”
Mindy Johnson, a registered dietitian who previously substitute taught for Lee County Schools, now serves as Lee CTE’s culinary arts instructor.
So far, the job has been a bit intimidating, but also very exciting.
Johnson said she has 24 students across three classes, and many have expressed interest in enrolling in Culinary Arts 2 next year, despite having only worked in the lab.
The kitchen is almost ready for use, but with final exams coming up, students won’t begin working in the kitchen in January.
“I have worked on commercial-grade kitchens before, and this kitchen by far exceeds anything I’ve ever worked with,” Johnson said. “The students just can’t wait to get in there.”
Two 10th grade Mooreville High School students, Mya Mott and Eva Whitworth, worked on gingerbread houses in Johnson’s class Thursday morning.
Mott said the tech center looked smaller in photos than it actually is, and that she was surprised when she arrived on the first day.
Whitworth said the culinary arts class is her favorite, and she’s excited about using the industrial kitchen.
"It's amazing," she said. "We got to tour it on our first day. It's really cool."
As sophisticated as the facility is now, Johnson said it will only get better. She plans to build relationships with local industries to supplement the work the facility's teachers are doing. She knows that the more real-world experience students receive, the more they'll learn.
"By next summer, once we get everything set up, it's going to be even better," she said.