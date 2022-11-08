Kenaz Worthem

Kenaz Worthem, a 2006 University of Mississippi computer science graduate, hopes to use his Pozen Scholarship to work toward owning his own business. 

OXFORD - Kenaz Worthem, of Oxford, is the 2022 recipient of the Pozen Scholarship at the University of Mississippi.

