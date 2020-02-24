FULTON - Registration for eight-week eLearning and traditional classes is continuing at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses of Itawamba Community College.
The deadline to register is March 10 for the eLearning (online) session and March 17 for the traditional term. eLearning classes begin March 9, and traditional, March 16.
ICC offers academic, career and technical, workforce and eLearning classes.
For more information on registration, contact the Advising office on the Fulton Campus at (662) 862-8290, at the Tupelo Campus at (662) 620-5000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.