State Rep. Tom Miles said he will file a suspension resolution in the House of Representatives on Monday afternoon to exempt Mississippi schools from state testing for the current school year due to the uncertainty of school schedules.
The suspension resolution will request that the State Board of Education "immediately cease the administration of all assessments administered under the statewide testing program, which are used to determine the accountability ratings for school districts and individual schools within local school districts for the 2019-2020 school year” due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 which "requires the extended closure of public schools and charter schools for an indeterminate period."
The proposed legislation includes "the Third Grade Reading Assessment, all tests administered under the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), the Eleventh Grade ACT and all end-of-course tests under the various Subject Areas."
Miles said he hopes proposing this legislation will encourage Gov. Tate Reeves to enact it, citing similar action Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods took on Monday to waive testing in their states.
He believes exempting schools would cut down on the amount of stress students, parents and teachers are currently experiencing as a results of school closures.
"If they’re going to be out of school this long and we’re fixing to be in the middle of the testing season, that’s one less thing they have to worry about that we can fix," Miles said.