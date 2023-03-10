SC_0010-BB.jpg

Teams TechnoCats (wearing green), of Bogue Chitto Attendance Center, and Slight Malfunction (in orange), from Wesson, compete in the Mississippi FIRST Tech Championships on March 4 at the Tad Smith Coliseum. Eighteen Mississippi teams competed in the competition for a chance to go to the world championships in April in Houston, Texas.

 Srijita Chattopadhyay I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – Robots waged war earlier this month inside the battlefield of the University of Mississippi's Tad Smith Coliseum as students competed in the 11th annual Mississippi FIRST Tech Challenge Championship.

