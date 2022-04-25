Tupelo High School seniors Abbey Markley, from left, Tom Henry Brister, Zachary Overton, Mary Scruggs, Nicol Milev, Lucy Johnston, Margaret Franks, Gurkirt Sandhu and Meg Gousset received the six-year Rotary Scholar award Monday night at the Tupelo Furniture Market. These student have been rotary scholars every year since the seventh grade. (Not pictured are Anders Caldwell and Bowen Mansell)
TUPELO • The Rotary Club of Tupelo honored 11 six-year Rotary Scholars, along with the top 30 Tupelo Public School District students from seventh through twelfth grade Monday night.
It was the first time Tupelo's Rotary Scholars have been honored with an in-person event since 2019. Instead of the usual midday luncheon, the event was held Monday evening at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building 5.
The students (and ties) from each class in grades 7-12 are recognized as Rotary Scholars. Selection is based on students' grade point average for the first three 9-weeks of the current school year, and points are added for pre-advanced placement, advanced placement, dual credit and accelerated courses.
"Students, you've been rightfully celebrated and recognized for your academic achievements," TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said. "You've all worked very hard for this moment. Thank you for meeting and exceeding the expectations of your teachers and your principals."
He thanked teachers and principals across the district for maintaining high expectations for students, along with parents for holding the same expectations at home.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Everyone in this room, students, is here for you and will support you in any way that they can to become whatever you choose to become," Picou said. "Everyone in this room hopes that you will grow in your efforts to become academic scholars ready to assume leadership in our future. We are all depending on you."
Tom Brister, who will be majoring in biochemistry at Mississippi State University with plans to become a veterinarian, said being named a six-year scholar is an honor he'll certainly remember.
"I feel pretty accomplished and very satisfied with my academic career," Brister said. "I'm very proud, and I'm thankful for everyone who's helped me along the way."
Mary Scruggs, who will be majoring in biology at Samford University this fall, was thrilled to be named a Rotary Scholar for the sixth year in a row.
"I've always prioritized my grades, and it's just an honor to accept this award and to be recognized for it," Scruggs said.