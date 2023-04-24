Rotary Club six-year scholars are, front row, from left, Lily Roper, Zoe Hendrick, Camille Bautista, Laura Zhang and Lindsay Hopkins, and back row, from left, Archi Prasad, Ethan Belcher and Matthew Curry.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Eighth graders from Tupelo Middle School are recognized as Rotary Scholars on Monday night at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building 5.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Tupelo High School seniors wait at their table during the Tupelo Rotary Club Scholars event on Monday night at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building 5.
TUPELO — The Rotary Club of Tupelo honored eight six-year Rotary Scholars, along with the Top 30 Tupelo Public School District students from seventh through 12grade, during a banquet at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building 5 on Monday night.
The Top 30 students (and ties) from each class in grades 7-12 are recognized as Rotary Scholars. Selection is based on students' grade point average for the first three nine weeks of the current school year, and points are added for pre-advanced placement, advanced placement, dual credit and accelerated courses.
"This recognition represents the highest academic honor that this community can bestow upon a young person in our school district," TPSD Superintendent Rob Picou said. "This and all of the other recognitions that you achieve throughout your time in school really mean something."
He thanked parents and guardians for the support they give their kids and told students the honor of being named Rotary Scholars is a testimony to their character, perseverance and discipline.
Lindsay Hopkins said it was an honor to be named a Rotary Scholar for all six years.
"You have to work really hard and sometimes you feel like you might not make it, but all these classes end up being worth it when you stand up there for six years," Hopkins said.
She will be majoring in English at Mississippi State University this fall and hopes to later attend law school or pursue a master's degree in education.
Matthew Curry said it feels like a miracle to achieve the feat of being a six-year Rotary Scholar.
"It's hard to get six years in a row without messing up," he said. "I feel I've done enough to earn this reward the right way."
Curry will attend Itawamba Community College this fall and plans to earn a degree in coding from Mississippi State University.
Lily Roper said being a six-year Rotary Scholar has been a rewarding experience.
"When I was in the seventh grade, I made it a goal to be able to stand up on that stage all six years, receive the plaque and get recognition for all of the hard work," she said.
Roper will attend the University of Mississippi this fall and plans to become a dentist.
