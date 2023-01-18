This photograph, provided by Rust College, shows Willa Terry, office manager for the president of Rust College, holding up the award she received for her longtime service to the HBCU. Terry has worked for the school for five decades.
HOLLY SPRINGS — Rust College has recognized one of its longtime employees for her years of service to the HBCU.
Holly Springs native Willa Terry, office manager to the president, was recently honored for 50 years of service to the college. President Ivy R. Taylor presented Terry with the prestigious award during the first President’s Cabinet meeting of 2023.
College officials said Terry’s recognition is a testament to her lifelong commitment to serving Rust College and others. Her work over the years embodies the spirit and goals of the institution.
Terry began working at Rust College in December 1972 as Secretary to the President’s Secretary under the leadership of then-president William A. McMillan. While employed, she enrolled at the school and earned a bachelor of science degree in business management.
“I felt very connected with the students at that time because most of them were also my classmates,” Terry said. “Some have become lifelong friends that I am still in touch with. The experience I acquired over the years is invaluable and has really helped me to become what I am today.”
After graduating from Rust College in 1980, Terry attended the University of Mississippi, where she earned a degree in higher education and student personnel in 1990. Her positions have all been administrative, having worked as gifts coordinator, switchboard operator, secretary for the internal auditor and currently as the president’s office manager and benefits coordinator.
Terry said she considers it a privilege to have worked with three Presidents: McMillan, Dr. David L. Beckley and now, Rust College’s first woman and 12th president, Taylor.
Rust College is the oldest and most prestigious HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in Mississippi. Founded in 1866 by the Freedmen’s Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church, the school offers degree programs in business, education, humanities, science and mathematics, and social science.
