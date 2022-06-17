HOLLY SPRINGS • Two Rust College seniors have been selected by the U.S. Department of Education to join the prestigious White House program.
Zachary Wilson of Columbus and Christina Calhoun of Horn Lake will join a group of more than 80 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the United States to take part in the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity. This program recognizes undergraduate, graduate, and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, civic engagement and much more.
Wilson and Calhoun were selected from a competitive pool of more than 350 students who submitted completed applications.
This was the ninth cohort of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students announced through the White House Initiative, a group of 86 scholars from 56 HBCUs across the United States which also includes 27 attending UNCF (United Negro College Fund) - member HBCUs.
"The HBCU Scholars announced today have dedicated themselves to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation's HBCUs have nurtured for generations," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "The Biden-Harris administration is committed to supporting these leaders, and I cannot wait to learn from them while they serve as ambassadors for the White House Initiative and their institutions."
“We support our students having a world of options beyond where we are geographically, but they also get a wonderful foundation and supportive environment,” said Rust College President Ivy R. Taylor.
Over the course of an academic school year, HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on HBCUs. They will be offered training and cross-university networking opportunities. Scholars will also have an opportunity to work on issues specifically related to the HBCU community and participate in national and regional events with professionals from a wide
range of disciplines.
A key feature of the HBCU Scholar Program is a partnership with NASA to foster innovation and opportunity for the cohorts. This partnership with NASA makes the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Innovation Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), “Mini MITTIC” part of the HBCU Scholar Program. Through the Mini MITTIC program students will partner in developing ideas to commercialize technology derived from NASA intellectual property. Scholars will have the opportunity to present their IP ideas during the National HBCU Week Conference in September.
HBCU Scholars will also be invited to the 2022 HBCU Week National Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., this September. During the conference, they will participate in sessions designed to engage a spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and personal and professional development. Most importantly, scholars will have opportunities to engage with one another and showcase their individual and collective talent.
Program events are designed to enhance HBCU Scholars professional development and create post-graduation opportunities within non-profit, business, and federal agency partners to ensure that as a nation we remain globally competitive.
Rust College is the oldest most prestigious historically black college in Mississippi founded in 1866 by the Freedmen’s Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church. Rust College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools
Commission on Colleges to award associate and baccalaureate degrees.