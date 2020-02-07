SALTILLO - Saltillo Elementary School hosted teachers and administrators for a tour of the school and observation of model arts integration lessons on Friday morning.
Saltillo Elementary was designated a model school by the Mississippi Arts Commission’s Whole Schools Initiative in 2017. Acquiring that designation takes years of work and requires full dedication from all teachers, who are required to incorporate art into their lesson plans at least once a week.
The school is also required to host model arts integration tours three times each year.
Maggie Dickson, the school’s arts integration coordinator, showed visiting educators from three schools — Thomas Street Elementary School, Lawhon Elementary School and Casey Elementary School — to and from classrooms where they had the opportunity to observe various language, math or science lessons.
In Laura Logan’s fourth grade math class, students were shown baseball card mosaics created by Tim Carroll, an artist originally from Fulton, and asked to create their own using construction paper.
Each student used 100 small squares of construction paper to create a mosaic and calculated what fraction of each color paper was used in their project before converting that to a decimal number.
Rhoda Byler Yoder, principal of Casey Elementary School in Jackson, sat in on the lesson because math teachers at her school typically find it more challenging to incorporate art into their lessons than in other subject areas.
“This is an excellent example, just a super way to teach art and math together,” Yoder said. “And both of them reinforce each other. That’s the whole thing about arts integration that a lot of people don’t understand.”
As visiting teachers and administrators walked the halls, they looked in awe at walls saturated with student art projects ranging from Instagram-style drawings with captions based on books to musical instruments children created themselves.
Ian Shumpert, principal of Lawhon Elementary School, was among the principals touring Saltillo on Friday morning. Lawhon is currently a “whole school,” but is working towards the Whole Schools Initiative's model school designation.
“One of the requirements is we had to come and see a tour of a model school to see what is going on and how they got to that point,” Shumpert said. “We are a whole school, so we’re one step away.”
During another session, teachers observed Cindy Parker's fifth grade art class. Parker teaches art to all of the school’s nearly 800 students on a weekly basis and regularly works with Saltillo Elementary teachers to help them incorporate the arts into their lessons.
“I am basically like a mentor to the teachers because I have an art degree so I can help them if they have questions about how to implement art within their own classrooms or how to integrate the other disciplines with art, like what artist they could use to reinforce math or language arts.”
Parker does the same in her own classroom. For example, if a social studies class is studying Native American history, she might explore Native American art with students in her own class.
Dickson said the changes Saltillo Elementary made to become a model school have completely altered the school's culture.
"Our school used to be white walls, just boring, cold. It's amazing the transformation we've made," Dickson said. "It's just happy. The teachers are happy, the kids are happy, our average daily attendance has gone way up, our discipline has gone way down."
And on Friday, the visiting teachers left Saltillo Elementary with ideas and inspiration for their classrooms and suggestions on how to implement lessons they observed at their own schools.
Rachel Morgan is a second grade math and science teacher at Thomas Street Elementary, which is also a Whole Schools Initiative model school.
"I’ve seen a lot of neat ways to incorporate art into the classroom and integrate it in fun ways for the students to learn and be able to have fun with what they’re doing," Morgan said.