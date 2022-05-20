SALTILLO • Saltillo High School's newly formed esports team won the 2022 MHSAA Super Smash Bros. Ultimate spring tournament this month, marking the end of a successful first year.
A group of four players from Saltillo's nearly 20-member team outplayed a total of 51 teams to claim the first place trophy.
Their final matchup, against Pearl High School at the Connection City ePLEX in Pearl on May 4, was the only in-person match they played during the spring season. The rest were played online.
The team, known as TigerSmash1, is made up of Chris Hooper, a senior; Johnny Avila, a senior; CJ Wilson, a senior; and Treyvion Hill, a freshman.
Hooper, the de facto captain of the Smash Bros. team, went undefeated in the championship matchup. He lost only one game the entire season — and not even an entire match, just one of the three games played in a match, according to Jason Pannell, Saltillo's esports coach.
Hooper's favorite part of his time with the team was working with other players. For him, the win felt like a proper end to the season.
"We're about to graduate, but right before we did, we won the state championship," Hooper said.
He'll be attending the University of Mississippi this fall and hopes to join the Ole Miss Esports team.
Saltillo's team formed at the start of the 2021-22 school year, training to face opponents in Mississippi and around the country.
Created by Nintendo, Smash Bros. matches play out in chaotic melee battles, in which individuals or teams of fighters attempt to knock opponents' fighters from the edges of a platform. Damaging opponents using a set of standard or special fighting moves increasing that fighter's percentage counter; the higher the percentage, the more susceptible that fighter becomes to being knocked — or smashed — off the platform.
Although the parameters of victory depend on the rules set out by tournament officials, most Smash Bros. matches give each player or team a set number of "lives." For example, being the first player or team to knock an opponent off the stage three times triggers a win.
It's a popular game, one that finds that difficult balance between being easy to pick up and play, but difficult to master.
"When they get into the game itself, it's learning a technique and fight moves, just like in any sport," Pannell said.
Esports was added to the Mississippi High School Activities Association's lineup of extracurricular activities as a pilot program during the 2018-19 school year. It was added as an official activity during the 2019-20 school year.
School esports teams match with opponents and compete via the PlayVS online platform, so when there aren't enough Mississippi teams to host a tournament for a particular game, teams across the Central Time Zone can compete against one another.
Along with competing in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at the state level, Saltillo's esports team also plays Mario Kart and Madden against other schools.
The first place win was not the team's first time placing in competition. During the fall tournament, Saltillo's esports team placed second.
Other games the team could potentially add to their future lineup include Splatoon, NBA 2K, League of Legends, Hearthstone and Overwatch.
Pannell said he's looking forward to the fall 2022 season, with several incoming eighth graders eager to join the team.
Esports offer students a non-athletic opportunity to excel in a competitive extracurricular activity, Pannell said.
"You've had a lot of people in the past who would've quit high school if it wasn't for a sport and a scholarship," he said, adding that esports is another way to keep students engaged and in the classroom.
Outside of the mental and competitive aspect of esports, along with the potential for college scholarships, Pannell said gaming parlays, just like computer science, into working with emerging technologies.
Joining the esports team can help students find their passion, Pannell said. He hopes the skills they develop as members of the team will allow them to land jobs in the technology field.