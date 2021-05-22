SALTILLO • "As juniors, one quarter of our year was disrupted with the pandemic," Saltillo High School senior Kieredith Wilkins told her classmates during her opening remarks at the school's commencement ceremony, Saturday on the school's football field.
Wilkins said the pandemic disrupted their penultimate high school year and immediately cast a shadow of doubt over the shape their final year would take.
"We were not sure if we would be able to begin our senior year at school or what type of normal we would endure," she said. "But I think I speak for all of us when I say it has turned out to be above and beyond what we expected."
Wilkins' address served as a reminder to her classmates of all they had faced during the past year ... things no other senior class had faced before.
"Many of us have been together since kindergarten," Wilkins said. "From field trips to the pumpkin patch to cringey middle school outfits to senior year student sections, I am proud to be a part of this Tiger family and it is an honor to be graduating with you all today."
Salutatorian Emily Bullington took a look back at past experiences that brought her class to this culminating point.
"It was not easy," Bullington said. "Sure, we still got to go to school in-person. The Class of 2020 did not get that, but we also had to deal with social distancing, masks, reduced class hours."
She reminded her classmates that their experience at Saltillo High School shaped them into the people they are today, whether they were the most popular student or hated going to school every day.
"This school taught you what you want and do not want our of life," Bullington said.
Valedictorian Autumn McHenry told her classmates about one of the most important lessons she's learned during the pandemic: Surround yourself with people who make you smile and laugh, even on your toughest days.
That's how the Class of 2021 survived two academic years filled with a slew of additional obstacles on top of the challenges high school already presents.
"We made it," McHenry said. "We have survived our awkward middle school phases, the scary transition into high school, four years of challenging classes, a global pandemic and the toughest of them all — senioritis. Yet somehow within all of this surviving, we have taken the time to make lifelong friendships and memories."
As Saltillo's 196 graduates gathered together one final time on Saturday evening, in the same place at the same time for the first time in well over a year, they received their diplomas and celebrated their high school accomplishments before parting ways to pursue their own hopes and dreams.