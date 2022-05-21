SALTILLO • The sun beamed down on Saltillo High School's more than 200 graduates as they crossed the football field to receive their diplomas Saturday afternoon.

The Class of 2022 and families were welcomed by Saltillo High's 2021-22 student body president Erin Wigginton.

"This day marks the end of an era, but a new beginning as well," Wigginton said. "For today is the day where the path we have all been traveling on will split."

She thanked her classmates for making the past four years better than she could've ever imagined and encouraged the 228 members of the Class of 2022 graduates to take risks, chase dreams and never miss an opportunity that comes their way.

Valedictorian Keili Ikemori, who moved to Mississippi from California eight years ago, told her fellow graduates that she'd initially hated the thought of leaving everything behind.

But she couldn't imagine a better group of people to graduate with, she told them during her address.

Ikemori thanked teachers for helping students to thrive in the classroom, and for teaching them life lessons on top of curriculum.

"Y'all have encouraged us endlessly these past four years," Ikemori said. "Y'all embody what a teacher truly is supposed to be."

Salutatorian Connor McHenry told the crowd during his farewell address that he's been "extremely blessed to be a part of such a special class."

"We have been very successful in athletics, academics and arts throughout our time here," McHenry said. "I am most proud to be part of a class that has never been afraid to be themselves and is always there to defend a fellow classmate."

McHenry said he has no doubt whatever path his classmates take, they will go on to accomplish many amazing things.

"Our time at Saltillo High School has prepared us for the many challenges that we will face throughout our lives," McHenry said. "I would like all of us to remember that being kind to one person has the ability to start a chain reaction of kindness. And I hope as the Class of 2022 we will continually spread kindness to all those throughout our lives."

He concluded his speech by quoting Ephesians 4:32, saying "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you."

