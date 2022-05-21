Some parents broiught umbrella's to escape the heat from Saturday's graduation ceremony at Saltillo High School. The extreme heat caused emergency personal to be called to help with several spectators that passed out due to the heat.
Anna Wildmon hands out ping pong balls for Saltillo High School seniors to sign so they can then give them to the principal as they accept their diploma's as one last "senior prank" to close out the senior year.
Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the seats as they begin their 2022 graduation ceremony at the schools football field Saturday afternoon.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Saltillo High School class of 2022 make their way onto the football field Saturday afternoon to get their diploma's and begin the next chapter of their lives.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Some parents broiught umbrella's to escape the heat from Saturday's graduation ceremony at Saltillo High School. The extreme heat caused emergency personal to be called to help with several spectators that passed out due to the heat.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ukrainian exchange student Krystyna Burenok shows her love for home country of Ukraine while graduating from Saltillo High School Saturday.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Anna Wildmon hands out ping pong balls for Saltillo High School seniors to sign so they can then give them to the principal as they accept their diploma's as one last "senior prank" to close out the senior year.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Mackenzie Hamlin and the rest of the 2022 class of Saltillo High School wait to walk out onto the football field to begin their graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Saltillo seniors look for their family and friends before Saturday's graduation at the Saltillo High School football field.
SALTILLO • The sun beamed down on Saltillo High School's more than 200 graduates as they crossed the football field to receive their diplomas Saturday afternoon.
The Class of 2022 and families were welcomed by Saltillo High's 2021-22 student body president Erin Wigginton.
"This day marks the end of an era, but a new beginning as well," Wigginton said. "For today is the day where the path we have all been traveling on will split."
She thanked her classmates for making the past four years better than she could've ever imagined and encouraged the 228 members of the Class of 2022 graduates to take risks, chase dreams and never miss an opportunity that comes their way.
Valedictorian Keili Ikemori, who moved to Mississippi from California eight years ago, told her fellow graduates that she'd initially hated the thought of leaving everything behind.
But she couldn't imagine a better group of people to graduate with, she told them during her address.
Ikemori thanked teachers for helping students to thrive in the classroom, and for teaching them life lessons on top of curriculum.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Y'all have encouraged us endlessly these past four years," Ikemori said. "Y'all embody what a teacher truly is supposed to be."
Salutatorian Connor McHenry told the crowd during his farewell address that he's been "extremely blessed to be a part of such a special class."
"We have been very successful in athletics, academics and arts throughout our time here," McHenry said. "I am most proud to be part of a class that has never been afraid to be themselves and is always there to defend a fellow classmate."
McHenry said he has no doubt whatever path his classmates take, they will go on to accomplish many amazing things.
"Our time at Saltillo High School has prepared us for the many challenges that we will face throughout our lives," McHenry said. "I would like all of us to remember that being kind to one person has the ability to start a chain reaction of kindness. And I hope as the Class of 2022 we will continually spread kindness to all those throughout our lives."
He concluded his speech by quoting Ephesians 4:32, saying "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you."