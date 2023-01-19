TUPELO — A Saltillo teacher and Lee CTE's director were named the Lee County School District's 2022-23 Teacher and Administrator of the Year.
Anna Mayo, a kindergarten teacher at Saltillo Primary, is LCSD's Teacher of the Year.
The Saltillo native started out as an assistant teacher at the school in 2009. After deciding she wanted to make a career of teaching, she went back to school and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education at Blue Mountain College. She's been teaching kindergarten for seven years now.
Mayo said she was surprised when she heard the news.
"I'm thankful to be a part of a school that has so many good teachers that work together and lean on each other," Mayo said. "So to be named Teacher of the Year when I know all of these other ones are so very deserving was a shock but it is an honor."
Mayo's classroom is called the Sunshine Room. It's more than just an endearing name or a classroom theme.
"It's a motto. It's an example," Mayo said. "I teach them to shine. That means that we work hard every day, we are an example for others, we give everything our best. I teach them that they can do hard things, I teach them that they can change the world. We shine."
Teaching 5 and 6 year olds requires a creative approach. Whether students are building protective containers for a pumpkins to be dropped from the high school football field press box as a "pumpkin drop" science lesson or planning a wedding for the alphabet letters "Q" and "U," Mayo creates scenarios in which students may not realize they're learning. But they are, and it's in such a way that they'll remember those moments for a lifetime.
"You have to make learning fun and engaging," Mayo said. "And it's always entertaining in a kindergarten classroom. There's really never a dull moment. Sometimes it can be pure chaos, but it's fun."
Mayo strives to foster connections and build strong relationships with her students.
"I just focus on providing an environment where they all feel safe and respected, but most of all, loved," Mayo said. "That's what's most important to me."
Mayo received a commemorative plaque and bouquet from the school district, along with a plaque and $1,000 check from the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.
Amy Johnson, director of the Lee County Career and Technical Education Center (Lee CTE), was named LCSD's 2023 Administrator of the Year.
Johnson joined the district five years ago and has a total of 25 years of education experience. She took on the role of CTE director four years ago, prior to the new Lee CTE center opening, when those classes were still taught at each of the district's high schools.
Lee CTE opened in November 2021 and has since enrolled 260 students from Lee County's three high schools, with a goal of more than 300 next year, in the eight career path programs.
Johnson said she was surprised to hear she'd been named Administrator of the Year and feels her teachers and students deserve recognition as well.
"I'm proud of it," Johnson said. "But I couldn't do what I do without my staff and the students."
Along with eight teachers at the Lee CTE center, Johnson continues to work with more than a dozen other career and technical instructors across middle and high schools in the district.
Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in education from Mississippi State University, a specialist in leadership from Arkansas State University and is finishing up a doctorate degree at Belhaven University.
A school administrator has to keep an open mind, Johnson said, and remember that they don't always know what their students are dealing with at home.
"You have to keep that in your mind when you're dealing with kids," Johnson said. "And have a heart, show some compassion and grace."
Johnson received a commemorative plaque and bouquet from the district.
Mayo and Johnson will be in the running for Teacher and Administrator of the Year at the state level, which will be announced this spring.
