TUPELO • The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking public comment on two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction as the primary mode of teaching beginning in the coming school year.
The policies outline requirements for districts choosing to offer a virtual learning option to individual students and establish standards for virtual learning days.
Under the proposed policies, districts that offer a virtual option for individual students would have to adopt local board-approved policies that include the criteria for students to participate in virtual learning, requirements for equipment, connectivity, attendance and student conduct, assurances of equal access and non-discrimination and the delivery of Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) for students with disabilities.
The policies will require all students taking part in virtual learning to take statewide assessments on campus.
The proposed policies will also allow districts to provide school or districtwide virtual learning days in the event of unforeseen circumstances like weather emergencies or an epidemic affecting in the district.
But unlike the 2020-21 school year, where board flexibilities were allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, districts must ensure that any virtual learning days include actual teaching for at least 330 minutes, as required by state law.
The SBE voted in April to end the pandemic-related flexibilities.
“The Mississippi Department of Education remains committed to providing guidance and support to help districts ensure all students have access to in-person learning,” Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said.
The proposed virtual learning policies, which will start in the 2021-22 school year, can be found on the Mississippi Department of Education website.or at the following links:
The public comment period will be open through July 12, 2021 at 5 p.m., after which, comments will be submitted to the SBE on July 15, 2021 for consideration of final approval.
Comments can be submitted to Dr. Jo Ann Malone at accreditation@mdek12.org.