TUPELO • Most students who end up at Tupelo Public School District's Structured Day Program (SDP), also known as the Fillmore Center or alternative school, are sent there because of fighting.
Yet Dr. Tanisha Smith has never witnessed a scrap within the SDP's walls during her five years as director. Not once.
Smith said she values the opportunity to work with students who often feel disenfranchised, and as a result, she has fostered a culture of respect and community within the school between herself, her students and her teachers.
"They know I love them," Smith said of her students. "But they know I don't play with them, because I have a tough love type of personality and I don't mince words. That's just who I am."
During the 2020-21 school year, there have been an average of approximately 65 students at a time attending the SDP across all grade levels. Students come and go on a rotating basis, and the maximum class size is 15 students.
On Tuesday, May 11, Smith made a presentation to the TSPD Board of Trustees to discuss a potential rebranding of the alternative school to better reflect what the district hopes the school can be, along with the positive changes being made there already.
Proposed changes and solutions
Smith believes the term "alternative school" is typically associated with "bad kids. She wants to change that.
During her presentation to the school board, she presented four issues currently facing the Structured Day Program, which hosts elementary through high school students, and offered potential solutions for the district's superintendent and board to consider.
The first is discipline violations, referred to by TPSD as "non-negotiables." Those offenses range from fighting or theft to bringing drugs, alcohol or weapons to campus, and automatically result in 45 to 180 days at the alternative school.
The problem with non-negotiables and zero tolerance policies, Smith said, is they offer no opportunity for conversation with the student to hear their side of the story.
Non-negotiables also result in increased suspensions and expulsions, Smith said, which can cause additional problems.
"We know that when children are not in school, they're not in front of a teacher, they're not being educated, they're getting further behind," Smith said. "And then they go to school, don't know where they are, and they act out. It's just a vicious cycle and then they get put out again and you go around and around."
She suggested a "restorative justice" approach to discipline rather than automatically removing students from schools.
The goal of restorative justice within schools is to work with students to reach a solution after a discipline problem rather than mandating automatic punishment for a offense.
Smith also questioned the amount of time students are ordered to stay at the alternative school — currently for 45, 90 or 180 days, depending on the discipline violation.
"Why those numbers?" she asked. "Have we ever thought about our why? Why 45 days for a fight? What is 45 days going to do? I see the same children over and over and over again, so it doesn't deter them. There is no fear. There is no deterrent."
Smith suggested the district evaluate what it wants to accomplish during the time students spend at the SDP. Speaking with therapists and counselors could help students find tangible solutions to their problems.
"For a lot of them, (their behavior is) a cry for help," Smith said. "There's something else going on. There's something deeply rooted and deeply seated."
Even after being sent to the alternative school, the next step on the district's discipline ladder chart is "strict probation," which requires "automatic referral back to alternative school in the event of a violation of probation without further process except normal appeal."
Smith questioned what message the probation protocol sends to a child. Probation puts a target on the student's back, Smith said.
"Where are we without grace?" Smith asked. "Just show the kids a little grace. Can we trust them? Where would be be if someone didn't give us a couple of opportunities?"
Smith also discussed the curriculum alignment between the alternative school and the student's primary school.
The 45/90/180-day referral to the alternative school begins at any time, so students rotate in and out of the SDP whether it's in the last month of the school year or middle of a 9-week grading period.
Smith suggested a cleaner start and end time for students coming and going at the SDP, like at the end of a grading period or a transition point in curriculum.
Good things happening at the SDP
At the board meeting, Smith highlighted positive changes already happening with the Structured Day Program.
They started a garden this year with Mississippi State University's Master Gardeners program and Donna Loden, coordinator of Tupelo's Growing Healthy Waves initiative.
Students have grown kale, collard greens, carrots and more that they've harvested throughout the year to make smoothies and other healthy snacks.
Literacy is Smith's passion, and she's constantly sharing it with the school's students through the media center. Before the media center was created last year, the school did not have a library.
Smith also initiated a daily time for students to "Drop Everything and Read." During the last 20 minutes of every school day, everyone — students, teachers and security officers included — reads a book.
Smith recently received $6,000 in funding to purchase new books for the rapidly-growing media center.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the two Tupelo High School seniors created a "calming room" at the SDP where students and staff participated in yoga classes, practiced meditation and breathing practices. Smith hopes the classroom can be used again after the pandemic ends and COVID-related restrictions are lifted.
Vision for the future
Smith laid out a vision for TPSD's Structured Day Program moving forward, with numerous possibilities as to what it could become.
That includes creating separate tracks for students sent to the school for disciplinary issues and those who attend the school by choice, because of their preference for smaller class size, one-on-one learning, etc.
Smith outlined the potential for a "twilight school," which allows non-traditional students who choose to work full-time the opportunity to attend classes in the late afternoon and evening rather than dropping out.
Smith said she would also like to explore apprenticeship options for her students, along with the potential for collaboration with the Tupelo Career-Technical Center since students enrolled in career-tech classes are forced to quit when they're sent to the alternative school.
"That's unfortunate, because those are the kids that need it most of the time," Smith said. "Those are the kids that are going to become our welders and do those types of things."
TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said a team will be established in the coming months to create a vision for the Structured Day Program and "reimagine what alternative education should look like in a town the size of Tupelo."
"I'd like to see it geared more toward workplace development and career-ready skills so that students, when they graduate can immediately take those skills and translate them to a job," Picou said. "But I'd also like to see it focused on emotional wellbeing, health and just becoming a productive citizen."
Picou, who served three years as principal of the Burchell Alternative School in Wasilla, Alaska, has firsthand experience working to foster alternative learning environments.
He said the rebranding plan could include a name change, entry/exit requirements and an established advisory structure so that students have the support they need to be successful during and after the program.
"A true alternative school is a school of miracles," Picou said. "There's no one type of kid that goes to an alternative school."