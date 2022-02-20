MOOREVILLE • Mooreville Elementary School principal Dr. Meghan Cates has spent the entirety of her 20-year career in education at the school and said she's seen the traffic get worse over time.
"In the afternoon, once people get in line, it becomes a dangerous situation," Cates said. "One lane is completely blocked."
There are more than 250 car riders this year at Mooreville Elementary School, Cates said, and in the mornings and afternoons, car rider pickup and drop-off lines can extend a mile either way on County Road 1409. Enrollment growth has worsened the traffic over the last few years and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem.
"With the schools growing and then COVID hitting and everything, a lot of people went to 'We'll just drop our kids off' or "We'll pick our kids up,'” Cates said. “That's contributed some to that.”
Cates and Lee County School District officials are hoping the construction of a dedicated two-lane road for car rider pickup and drop-off before the start of the next school year will mitigate the problem.
The new road, which should be built by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, will ease traffic congestion on County Road 1409, where Mooreville Middle and High School are also located.
The project will connect County Road 1310 to the southwest corner of the Mooreville Elementary parking lot via a piece of property the district owns. After dropping off or picking up a student, drivers will exit onto County Road 1409, the road currently plagued by traffic at peak times.
School officials hope a change in the after-school car and bus rider procedure will further reduce traffic buildup. Currently, school buses and car riders load up and begin leaving at the same time. But during the 2022-23 school year, the 18 buses that serve Mooreville Elementary will park in the south parking lot, allow students to board and leave the parking lot before a gate is opened for car riders to be picked up on the south side of the building.
Details of the project
The upcoming project is the product of years of discussion between Lee County officials and the Lee County School District (LCSD).
"This is a project that has been on the forefront of everybody's mind for a long time," Lee County superintendent Coke Magee said. "It's a pretty big need."
Materials and labor for the project will cost LCSD an estimated $400,000 and will be paid for with remaining funds from the $15 million 2020 bond issue, which has been used to fund multiple projects, including the recently opened Lee County Career & Technical Education Center.
Before the new road is created, the school will need to build a bridge over Boguegaba Creek.
Three pre-owned flat rail cars, which the Lee County Board of Supervisors purchased in early February, will serve as the substructure of the bridge.
Lee County officials developed the idea of using rail cars for the bridge substructure, and the county will handle construction.
Opting to use the rail cars greatly reduced the price of the project, Lee County Road Manager Tim Allred said.
Each rail car is 90 feet long and will be a combined 28 feet wide.
“That's enough for two lanes,” Allred said. “It's ample enough room for maybe even a walkway on one side, too.”
A new solution for an old problem
Each year, the school sends out surveys to parents. One question the school always receives is this: "Is there something that can be done about the car rider line?"
Lee County Supervisor Billy Joe Holland said he's heard complaints about traffic at the school since the area was absorbed into his district about a decade ago.
“This problem goes back a long way. It's been talked about for at least 12 years,” Holland said. “(Parents) line up all the way from the school down to (Highway) 371. It's dangerous. I’m surprised nobody’s gotten hurt.”
He said he was glad to see the school district could finally find a solution.
“When it is all done and finished, people are going to be tickled,” Holland said.